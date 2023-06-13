About-to-wed man drowns in Enugu





By Dennis Agbo

Flooding caused by Sunday night rainfall has drowned a young man, simply identified as Chukwudi, in his apartment, located by the edge of a narrow drainage between Nkpokiti and Presidential Road, in Ogui Township, Enugu.

The diseased, who reportedly had performed traditional rites and was preparing for a wedding with his fiancé, was said to be putting up in one of the underground rooms sandwiched under a block of flats constructed in obstruction to a channel, through which waters passes down from the Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, and environs, collate and empties into Asata River.

According to an eyewitness and a co-tenant in the compound, Mrs Nkechi Eze, the flood from the blocked drainage into their compound had been persistent for over six years which, on Monday, last week, wreaked havoc in the same compound, with no life lost, but which made some of the basement occupants to pack out from the apartment.

“Then, yesterday, though the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper