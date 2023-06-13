Breaking: Abbas emerges as Speaker of 10th NASS





Tajudeen Abbas, the preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Abbas, who polled 353 votes, emerged as Speaker after a roll call of members-elect, 359 out of 360 members that participated in the process of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

A significant majority of the members-elect have “openly declared” their votes for Abbas.

There were three contestants in the race, with the winner expected to defeat the others by a simple majority.

Abbas, after crossing the winning margin in the election, defeated his opponents: outgoing Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, and Sani Jaji, who polled three votes, respectively.

