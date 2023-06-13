Gov Umo Eno salutes Akwa Ibomites on Democracy Day





Akwa Ibom State Governor. Pastor Umo Eno, has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating Democracy Day, a day dedicated to honouring the heroes of the nation’s democracy, championed by the winner of the annulled June 12th, 1993, Presidential elections, late Chief MKO Abiola

In a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno said “ On this auspicious occasion of our Democracy Day, we celebrate the resilience of Nigerians in ensuring that our democratic ethos and traditions are deepened.

“We salute the heroism of the symbol of our democratic struggle, the late MKO Abiola, whose ultimate sacrifice helped water the seeds of our democracy. It is fitting that our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu( GCFR) was in the vanguard of that struggle, and his message to Nigerians today, especially that which calls for sacrifice on the part of Nigerians as the issues surrounding the removal of fuel subsidy being resolved, is spot on.

“ In the coming days, we would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper