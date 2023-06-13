Liman emerges new Kaduna Speaker, Gov Sani felicitates





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has felicitated the new Kaduna House of Assembly Speaker and his Deputy, and called for a mutual executive-legislative relations.

Governor Uba Sani extended his warmest congratulations to Honorable Yusuf Liman and Honorable Magaji D. Henry “on their well-deserved election as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly respectively.”

This was contained in a statement signed by Muhammad Lawal Shehu,

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kaduna State.

“Governor Sani also commends the transparent and fair process that led to the emergence of the two distinguished lawmakers as leaders of the legislative arm of government in Kaduna State. He believes that their election is a testament to the confidence reposed in them by their colleagues and a reflection of their commitment to upholding democratic values.”

“The Governor is confident that under the able leadership of Honorable Yusuf Liman and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper