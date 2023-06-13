Uneasy calm in Police over successor to IGP Baba





By Evelyn Usman

THERE is uneasy calm in the Nigeria Police Force, following the recent declaration by Justice Fatun Riman of a Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State , that only an officer within the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, with four years in service, could be appointed as Inspector General of Police , in accordance with the 2020 Police Act.

The court in its judgement delivered on May 19,2023, also faulted the continued stay in office by the present Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba, who was appointed when he had less than four years to retire from the Nigeria Police Force.

But the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, extended Baba’s stay in office mid February 2023 when he was expected to retire, in line with the Police Act.

With the emergence of a new administration, news of the appointment of a new IGP and service chiefs in the Police force and the military has raised a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper