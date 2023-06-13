‘You’ve carved your name in golden books’, Peter Obi congratulates Hilda Baci





By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has congratulated Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly known as Hild Baci, after the Guinness World Records confirmed her record for the longest cooking period by an individual.

The confirmation was made known on the GWR website on Tuesday after the 100-hour cooking feat was set on May 15, 2023.

Awarding the Nigerian gourmet chef, Tuesday, GWR said, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

The former Anambra governor as he joined other Nigerians to congratulate Hilda Baci via his Twitter handle said Hilda has carved her name in the golden books of history and has brought great honour to Nigeria.

“Congratulations to you Hilda Baci…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper