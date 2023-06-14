10th House: How Abbas, Kalu emerged as Reps’ speaker, deputy





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The 10th House Representatives came underway yesterday with the election of the Hon. Tajudeen Abass and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

It was three horse race which adopted an open ballot system where the members mentioned the names of their choice candidates for the offices.

While Abbas polled a total number of 353 to beat his rivals in the persons of the immediate past deputy speaker of the 9th House, Hon. Idris Wase and a former chairman of the House Committee on National Intelligence, Aminu Jaji who scored 3 votes each, Kalu was elected unopposed.

In his inaugural speech, Abbas dedicated his victory to his colleagues, saying it was all about a united House.

Acknowledging that the speakership position was keenly fought, the Speaker however said his administration would be just, fair and guided by the constitution of the land.

He pledged not to discriminate against any member or political…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper