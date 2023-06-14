50% of Nigerian children are in child labour – Stakeholders





By Vincent Ujumadu

No fewer than 50 percent of Nigerian children are said to be used for child labour, a development stakeholders described as unacceptable.

At a public lecture organized for women leaders from the various communities in the state in Awka, they identified child labour as the exploitation of children through any form of work that would deprive them of their childhood freedom and interfer with their ability to attend regular school.

Among the stakeholders at the lecture were the former governor of Anambra State, Dame Virgy Etiaba, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Ify Obinabo and her counterpart in the Ministry of Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu.

The lecture noted that although exploitations against children were prohibited by legislation worldwide, many of them who should be in school were still subjected to conditions alien to their age or aptitude.

They identified some of the causes of child labour to include poverty, polygamy, lack of family…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper