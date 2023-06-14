ActionAid hails Tinubu’s students’ Loan Act





…says prioritize women, PWDs

By Gabriel Ewepu

AN international nonprofit organization, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Wednesday, hailed President Bola Tinubu over signing of Students’ Loan Bill into an Act.

The Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, said Tinubu deserves to be commended for this singular act and described it as heartwarming, because it is a bold and patriotic step in alleviating the plight of Nigerians.

Obi said in the Act gives home to indigent Nigerians who are struggling to sponsor their children and wards to acquire higher education and fulfill their dreams and aspirations.

Meanwhile, she commended the National Assembly for passing the Bill into law, and said it has demonstrates its commitment to promoting equal opportunities and access to higher education for all individuals, regardless of their socio-economic background and reduce inequality.

According to her, the Students’ Loans Act is a great initiative in all written intentions, “but to ensure a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper