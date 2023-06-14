Benue govt imposes curfew as communal crisis claims three lives in two LGs





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three separate communal crises in Gwer and Oju Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue state have reportedly claimed the lives of three persons leading to the imposition of a curfew on Oju town.

The warring parties also razed several houses and food barns in the affected communities leading to the injury and displacement of many.

It was gathered that the protracted crisis in Gwer LGA between neighbouring Mbasombo and Mbaivur communities erupted again Tuesday morning following a reprisal attack.

An indigene of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that his private residence in the community which is less than 10km from Makurdi town was late last year razed in one of the ceaseless crisis in the communities.

He explained that crisis erupted today (Tuesday) after an indigene of Mbaivur was said to have been killed over the weekend by Mbasombo youths while working on his farm.

He explained that “on hearing about the murder of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper