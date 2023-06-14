BREAKING: Students loan begins September/October — Tinubu





*Loan covers both private and public students

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The federal government, Wednesday, said it had begun putting all necessary measures in place to ensure students loan begin between September and October 2023.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adejo, who revealed this while speaking to newsmen in Abuja, said already, President Bola Tinubu has approved a committee made up of ministries and agencies to see to the realization of the Students Loan Bill he recently assented to

Recall that the Tinubu had last week, signed into law the Student Loan Bill in fulfilment of a promise he made during his campaign.

The Students Loan Bill, sponsored by the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, provides for interest-free loans to indigent Nigerian students.

The law is to provide easy access to higher education for indigent Nigerians through interest-free loans from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper