Ethiopia repatriates 80 Ugandans planning ‘starvation’ to meet Jesus





By Biodun Busari

Ethiopian authorities have deported eighty members of a Ugandan religious cult that travelled to embark on starvation with the bid to meet Jesus Christ.

They are followers of Church of Christ Disciples from Soroti who travelled to Ethiopia in February after their pastor claimed they would meet Jesus after forty days of fasting, according to The East African.

The spokesperson for Uganda’s Internal Affairs Ministry, Simon Mundeyi said that a joint security team is searching for cult leader, Simon Opolot.

“Working with the Ethiopian government, we were able to process their repatriation and they are all safely in Uganda.

“A joint security and intelligence team has put the religious cult leader, Pastor Simon Opolot, who is a Ugandan, on the wanted list and he will be apprehended,” Mundeyi said.

“The returnees have said Pastor Opolot convinced them to fast for 40 days so that they can meet Jesus on the 41st day,” Mundeyi added.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper