I contemplated suicide during 2019 Wimbledon – Kyrgios





Nick Kyrgios was admitted to a London psychiatric hospital because he contemplated suicide during Wimbledon in 2019, Australian media reported Wednesday citing a new episode of the Netflix documentary ‘Break Point’.

The Australian has previously detailed his mental health struggles and self-harm during that dark period in his life.

But in the new series of ‘Break Point’, to be released on June 21, he said he needed hospital treatment.

“I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide,” he said, according to The Australian newspaper.

“I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, ‘OK, I can’t keep doing this’.

“I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems.”

Kyrgios posted a lengthy message on Instagram last year about his mental health issues, linking it to a photo from the 2019 Australian Open in which he pointed to marks on his arm.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper