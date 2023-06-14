Imo was in distress, cemetery; I exhumed it — Uzodimma





By Idowu Bankole

Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has disclosed how he met Imo state when he assumed office, describing the state as being in cemetary and in total distress when he assumed power four years ago.

The APC Progressive governor chairman, Uzodimma said this during an interview on ChannelsTV.

The governor said, “Given the situation in Imo State before 2020 when I became the governor and the situation of Imo State today, 2023, three years after, a lot of things are there for people to now know that there is a huge difference.”

“When I came to Imo State, I met a moribund state, a state that was in distress. A state, I can even say, that was in the cemetery; I exhumed the body.

“Can you imagine a state where I came as the governor and everybody absconded? No handover note. There was no compass for me to navigate the aircraft.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper