My daughter was bullied in school because of me – Davido





Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has spoken out about how being famous has had a negative impact on those close to him, particularly his children, nieces, and nephews.

He made this known while featuring as a guest in a recent episode on ABtalks podcast.

According to the singer, fame comes with its good and bad side, adding that he has been a recipient of both outcomes.

The OBO crooner said that his family also gets to be affected by his fame, recounting an experience where his nephew and nieces had to switch schools because of the treatment they got on account of them being related to him.

The singer added that his own daughter was once bullied in school for being his daughter.

“I would lie to you if I say I don’t like fame. I mean it has its good and bad parts. I get anything I want with this face and with this smile but it gets stressful too cos it affects the private aspect of my life and my family.

“Like my dad will just send me…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper