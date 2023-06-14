Nigerians abroad to Tinubu: We need consulate office in Chicago





After enduring many years of stress, traveling far distance in order to complete documentations for activities to be carried out in their fatherland, thousands of Nigerians residing abroad have demanding that the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government immediately establish a consulate office in Chicago, Illinois, United State, to put a stop to these unending challenges.

They added that the creation a consulate office in Chicago would serve both thousands of Nigerians doing business in the city and their neighbours that often travel far distance to access services provided by the nation’s embassy office in United States.

According to them, many Nigerians trade in Chicago considering that it is a vital hub for business, tourism, and culture and the establishment of such office would aid foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the country.

This Nigerians, who are under the aegis of Tinubu Presidential Forum (TPF) Diaspora, argued that if the apex government had made this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper