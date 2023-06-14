Olubadan tasks NIS to tackle delays in issuance of passports





The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun has advised the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to tackle delays in the issuance of International passports.

The Olubadan gave the advice on Tuesday when the new Comptroller of NIS in Oyo State, Mr Mohammed Umar, visited him in Ibadan.

According to Oba Balogun, International passport is a document that all bonafide citizens of a country are entitled to, as such accessing it should not be cumbersome.

He said passport applicants now wait for months to access the document, sàying this does not portray the agency in good light.

The traditional ruler, therefore, urged the new NIS Comptroller to leverage on the new passport office in Oyo town to speed up actions on the issuance of passports.

He said this would eliminate the frustration being faced by applicants.

“We have a lot of complaints arising from the delay in obtaining the document.

“I want to appeal to you to use your good office to ameliorate the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper