



Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Operatives of Osun State Amotekun Corps have arrested a notorious cultist on police wanted list, Taiwo Ogunsola, 29, in Ilesa.

Taiwo, according to a statement by the Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewimbi on Wednesday, was arrested after a tip off by residents of Olomilagbala area of the town.

“Amotekun operatives swung into action immediately and burst the residence of the suspect where a he was arrested and dangerous weapons, a dane gun and axe were found on him.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Eiye confraternity and he has been a member for a long time.

“The suspect has been on the wanted list of the Osun Police Anti-Cultism Unit for a long time and has been handed over for further investigation and prosecution”, he said.

The post Osun Amotekun arrest notorious cultist on police wanted list appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper