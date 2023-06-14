Quality education key to conquering labour market, young Nigerians told





By Dickson Omobola

An educational platform, Aitah’s Golden Arrow, has promised to ensure that the spirit of learning is activated in young Nigerians, saying quality education has become a necessity due to the competitiveness of the labour market.

Disclosing this during the announcement of its quiz competition, which holds today at Festus Iyayi Hall, University of Benin, Ugbowo campus, Benin City, the organisation said the aim of the competition is to promote education, award excellence and give financial aid to students to fund their educational needs.

According to a statement by Itoro Lawrence, the platform said with the competition’s first edition in 2022, it has laid down a benchmark with a record turnout of 27 secondary schools and competitive responses from participants.

Lawrence said: “Based on the overwhelming feedback received and with our team’s tireless efforts, we aim to bring forth an even more engaging event that will test the knowledge of the participants…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper