Harvard morgue manager charged with selling stolen body parts





The morgue manager at America’s prestigious Harvard Medical School allegedly took dead body parts from his workplace without permission and then sold them, US prosecutors said Wednesday.

Cedric Lodge, 55, has been charged with trafficking in stolen human remains, the US attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said in a statement.

“Some crimes defy understanding,” said the attorney, Gerard Karam.

“It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing,” he added.

Lodge has been charged alongside his wife, 63-year-old Denise Lodge, and five other alleged co-conspirators with involvement in a “nationwide network” of bought and sold human remains.

Prosecutors say that from 2018 to 2022 Cedric Lodge “stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations.”

He is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper