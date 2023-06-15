Lagos Poll: Tribunal disqualifies LP witness





By Henry Ojelu

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday disqualified a witness,, Erastus Ofoma subpoenaed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) from testifying in his petition challenging the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat in the March 18 election.

The chairman of the three-man tribunal committee, Justice Arum Igyen Ashom ordered Ofoma to “step down as he cannot be allowed to testify” in the matter.

The tribunal held that the witness’ statement on oath was uploaded out of time and outside the 21 days stipulated under the Electoral Act.

The tribunal ruled on the matter after taking submissions from counsels representing parties in the petition.

Other members of the tribunal are Justice Mikail Adubulahi and Justice L. P. Braimoh.

The sole petitioner, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour was represented by Dr. Olumide Ayeni, SAN.

The first respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper