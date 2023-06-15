LP suspends legal adviser, 12 others for supporting Apapa faction





By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Labour Party has suspended its National Legal adviser Barr. Samuel Akingbade along with twelve other officials over attempt to factionalise the party in support of Lamidi Apapa-led faction.

Other suspended party officials include the Osun State Women leader Mrs. Susan Ojo and 11 Local Government Chairmen across the state, who were said to be involved in gross misconduct with a vow to create animosity within the party in the state.

Speaking with newsmen on behalf of the party leadership on Thursday at the party secretariat in Osogbo, Osun state Chairman, Bello Adebayo said the suspended officials were trying to factionalise the party in the state.

“All identified card-carrying members of the Labour Party who were part of a NEC meeting that took place in Bauchi, Bauchi State on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2022 are hereby suspended indefinitely.

“Among those identified and affected by this decision are; Barr. Samuel Akingbade (National Legal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper