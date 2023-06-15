Maduka University Enugu announces admission for 2023/2024 academic session





Admission is ongoing at MADUKA UNIVERSITY for 2023/2024 academic Session, scheduled to resume in September 2023.

Below are the NUC approved Programmes

SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND SOCIAL SCIENCES:

* Accounting

* Economics

* Mass Communication

*International Relations

*Transport Management

SCHOOL OF COMPUTING

*Information Technology

*Computer science

*Cyber security

*Software Engineering

SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING

*Civil Engineering

*Electrical and Electronics Engineering

*Mechanical Engineering

*Mechatronics Engineering

*Computer Engineering

SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES:

*Physiotherapy

*Medical Laboratory Science

*Nursing Science.

