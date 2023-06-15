Maduka University Enugu announces admission for 2023/2024 academic session

By
Headliners
-
1


Admission is ongoing at MADUKA UNIVERSITY for 2023/2024 academic Session, scheduled to resume in September 2023.

You can login to our website at madukauniversity.ng to download the Admission Form or send request to our  email.  

Below are the NUC approved Programmes 

SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND SOCIAL SCIENCES:

  • * Accounting 
  • * Economics
  • * Mass Communication 
  • *International Relations 
  • *Transport Management 
Maduka university
Maduka university

SCHOOL OF COMPUTING 

  • *Information Technology 
  • *Computer science 
  • *Cyber security 
  • *Software Engineering 
Maduka university
Maduka university

SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING 

  • *Civil Engineering 
  • *Electrical and Electronics Engineering 
  • *Mechanical Engineering
  • *Mechatronics Engineering 
  • *Computer Engineering 
Maduka university
Maduka university

SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES:

  • *Physiotherapy 
  • *Medical Laboratory Science 
  • *Nursing Science.
Maduka university lake side
Maduka university Lake side

WE ALSO HAVE…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR