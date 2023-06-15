Maduka University Enugu announces admission for 2023/2024 academic session

Admission is ongoing at MADUKA UNIVERSITY for 2023/2024 academic Session, scheduled to resume in September 2023.
You can login to our website at madukauniversity.ng to download the Admission Form or send request to our email.
Below are the NUC approved Programmes
SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND SOCIAL SCIENCES:
- * Accounting
- * Economics
- * Mass Communication
- *International Relations
- *Transport Management
SCHOOL OF COMPUTING
- *Information Technology
- *Computer science
- *Cyber security
- *Software Engineering
SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING
- *Civil Engineering
- *Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- *Mechanical Engineering
- *Mechatronics Engineering
- *Computer Engineering
SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES:
- *Physiotherapy
- *Medical Laboratory Science
- *Nursing Science.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper