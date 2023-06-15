Manufacturers express mixed reactions on floating exchange rate regime





The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has projected a mixed outcome on the impact of the floating exchange rate regime on the Nigerian economy.

Its Director General, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that a floating exchange rate is a currency management system where the value of a currency, such as the Naira, is determined by market forces.

Factors like commodity prices, interest rates, capital flows, and level of trade flow determine the exchange rate under the floating regime.

Ajayi-Kadir said that several economies had practised floating exchange rates, including the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan, United Kingdom and Angola and Egypt as case points in Africa.

He, however, noted that the outcome of the policy was often mixed as observed in these countries and the impact on the Nigerian economy at large would be different.

He said that on the good…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper