PDP tackles Imo governor, says Imo a paradise before Uzodimma came





By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday said Imo state was a paradise when Governor Hope Uzodimma came in as a governor of the state.

The PDP through the State Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor, made this known to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to Uzodimma’s assertion that he met a moribund state as of the time he became the governor of the state.

The PDP argued that when Uzodimma assumed office as governor of the state, he promised to continue with the “lofty initiatives” done by the PDP, government and wondered why the same person who made such a promise could turn around and said that he met Imo in moribund state.

According to the main opposition party, they said: “Something unusual has started to happen in Imo State since last week. The outgoing government of Senator Hope Uzodinma has finally embarked on a campaign of misinformation, lies and deceit as its only strategy to attempt the uphill and impossible task…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper