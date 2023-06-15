Police rescue stolen 3-year-old boy, arrest suspects in Delta





By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

Police operatives in Delta State have rescued a stolen three-year-old boy and apprehended members of a suspected child trafficking syndicate.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday.

The police also said they recovered a tricycle and a locally made cut-to-size gun during an operation.

According to the statement, “On the 13/06/2023 about 0830hrs, one Aisha Yusuf of Abraka community, Asaba, reported at the station that her son, Abubakar Atiku, aged three years was stolen by one Mohammed Isah, 35 years.

“Acting on the complaint, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Wale Abass, gave a marching order to the DPO ‘C’ Division, Asaba, Apu Torukeregha, to go all out to arrest the suspect and rescue the stolen child.

“The DPO led operatives of the division Anti-crime patrol team on a frantic search for the stolen child. Acting on a tip-off, the team stormed Abraka market,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper