Reps to Tinubu: Roll out fuel subsidy palliatives





By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

The House of Representatives yesterday urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, implement palliative measures to mitigate the effects of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The call was sequel to a motion, titled “Urgent Need to Implement Palliative Measures to Mitigate the Effects of Fuel Subsidy Removal on Nigerians” moved at plenary by Sani Madaki.

Presenting the motion, Madaki recalled that on Monday 29 May 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his inaugural speech, announced the removal of fuel subsidy.

He noted that as a result of the subsidy removal, the official pump price of petrol skyrocketed from the initial N195 per litre to a whopping N480–N577 per litre as the prices varied in states.

“The implication of over 200 per cent price adjustment in fuel prices is that nearly all prices of goods and services have drastically increased.

“The sudden fuel subsidy removal has left millions of Nigerians…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper