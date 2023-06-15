Sen Ekpenyong tasks Akpabio on robust legislation, executive/legislative relationship





By Uche Kenechukwu

The immediate past senator representing Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial District and former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Chris Ekpenyong, has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to ensure there is robust legislative agenda aimed at supporting the executive.

He also urged the Senate President to take advantage of the new members of the Senate to tackle the needs of Nigerians.

Ekpenyong, who said this in a statement, also said he wasn’t in doubt about Akpabio’s capacity to offer purposeful leadership.

His words: “Akpabio’s election comes at a time governance, under President Bola Tinubu, is being re-tooled for the benefit of the masses. This is to regain the trust and interest of the citizens in the national project of good and progressive governance for which the National Assembly, as the democratically elected representatives of the people must play a major role. As the representative body of all Nigerians, I urge the Senate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper