Subsidy: NEC considers payment of N703bn for workers





—To approach World Bank for loan

—Mulls, legislative, financial support for vehicle manufacturers

–As daily fuel consumption drops from 66m to 41m

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The National Economic Council, NEC, on Thursday, said it consider payment of consequential adjustment of N702,919 billion recommendation by the National Income, Salaries and Wages Commission to workers to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

It also said that the recommendation for another payment of N25 billion monthly petroleum allowance to workers to mitigate the effect of the termination of payment of subsidy will also be considered.

The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the maiden NEC meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the government has looked

at all the issues on subsidy removal, the challenges and problems holistically and set up a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper