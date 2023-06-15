Subsidy removal: Our priority’s to get salary award on June 19 — NLC





•Says minimum wage discussion’ll come up next year

•Faults govs reducing working days

•Insists on probe of subsidy regime

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, GENEVA

Ahead of Monday’s rescheduled meeting between the Federal Government and Organized Labour over petrol subsidy removal, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has said its priority would be to get salary awards to cushion the effects on workers.

At the ongoing 111th Session of the International Labour Conference, ILC, in Geneva, Switzerland, NLC explained that the salary award was different from the minimum wage negotiation which would come up next year.

Briefing Nigerian journalists at the conference, President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, faulted state governors for reducing working days in a week, warning that such ad hoc measures would worsen the socio-economic situation in the country.

He said: “We had that agreement with them. The agreement we had with them is not on minimum wage. The agreement we had with them is on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper