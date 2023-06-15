Tinubu meets NEC, says no excuse for failure





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu said there will be no excuse for failure on the part of his administration.

The President stated this at the National Economic Council, NEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The NEC is headed by Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The inauguration comes a week after he directed NEC to come up with interventions to mitigate the effects of the petroleum subsidy.

He charged the council to support his administration in transforming the economic Fortunes of the country.

President Tinubu said the task of growing the nation’s economy is quite enormous adding that no excuse for failure.

He restated his administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises to Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the council is currently holding its maiden meeting of the new administration under Shettima.

The NEC meets monthly and has the mandate to “advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the federation, and in particular on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper