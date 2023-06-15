Tinubu suspends EFCC boss, Bawa, indefinitely





By Henry Ojelu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr AbdulRasheed Bawa, to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

A statement signed by the Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Willie Bassey, said Bawa’s indefinite suspension followed weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

Bassey stated that Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations, in the commission, who will oversee the affairs of the office of the chairman of the commission, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper