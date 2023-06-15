Unity Schools: Parents raise alarm over alleged hike in school fees





…urges President Tinubu to reverse increment

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Nigerian Parents Forum, Thursday appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevail on the Federal Ministry of Education to reverse the over 100% increment on fees paid by Students in Federal Government Colleges or Unity schools,

The group described the increment as arbitrary, insensitive, ill-timed and inconsistent with President Tinubu’s promise of welfare programmes to help Nigerian parents cope with the economic challenges posed by fuel subsidy removal in the country.

Disclosing this in a statement, the National coordinator of the Forum, Mr. Monday Eze, who stated this while interacting with Journalists further decried the lack of qualified teachers, hostels, classrooms, science and technical workshops in the six Federal Science and Technical Colleges established in the six geopolitical zones in 2021.

He charged the new administration to provide those essential amenities for the use of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper