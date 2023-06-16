Attacks, kidnapping: We’re under siege, Ondo community raises alarm





•We’re after the bandits —Police

By Dayo Johnson

LEADERS and residents of Ijagba Community, in Ose council area of Ondo State, yesterday, urged security agencies to tackle persistent attacks and kidnappings of the people of the communities by bandits.

They said that the community has been under siege by the kidnappers for the past three months.

The Prime Minister of the community, Sunday Ogoh, lamented that the attacks have destabilised the community.

Ogoh said: “The bandits have infiltrated the area and their nefarious activities have sent fears and anxiety to residents of the community.

“Two recent kidnappings in the area occurring in quick succession indicated that the hoodlums have invaded the community and must be checkmated before they cause more havoc.

“Two indigenes of the town, father and son, Ohiremen and Odeh, were abducted three days ago, while the father died as the captive of the kidnappers, the son was released after payment of N400,000…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper