CSO tells Tinubu to follow extant laws in appointing new IGP





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

CIVIL Society Contact Group, CSCG, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to find a lasting solution to the age-long controversies trailing the appointment of the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, by adhering to the Police Act.

The group, while recounting how previous administrations allegedly disregarded the position of the law while appointing the Nigerian police boss, also called on President Tinubu to pay special attention to age and experience of the next IGP to enable efficient delivery of service before retirement.

They added that appointing a Police officer who has just a few months or few years to retire defeats the intent of Section 7(6) of the Police Act.

The National Secretary, CSCG, Barrister Ayo Omoleaupen, represented by its FCT coordinator, Akindolu Taiwo, made the call at a press briefing, on Thursday, in Abuja.

Taiwo said: “It behooves on Mr President not only to ensure a prudent adherence to the laws guiding the appointment of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper