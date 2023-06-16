Japa syndrome: Reps reject motion to stop emigrations





By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A MOTION seeking to declare emigration of young Nigerians broad, popularly known as Japa syndrome, a national emergency was roundly rejected by the members of the House of Representatives at plenary yesterday.

The motion sharply caused some rowdiness in the chambers as members said it was against the spirit and letters of the 1999 constitution on freedom of movement.

The lawmakers, however, adopted the prayers of the motion, urging the federal government to convene a national summit with key stakeholders to effectively address the syndrome.

They also asked that a state of emergency be declared on the factors that predisposed young Nigerians to give up on Nigeria in preference for other nations.

Presenting the motion earlier, the mover, Philip Agbese, noted that available statistics from the Nigerian Economic Summit indicated a mass relocation of young Nigerians abroad.

He said: “The recent reports by African Polling Institute indicate that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper