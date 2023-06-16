Lagos ports ferry 90% of Nigeria’s foreign trade in Q1’23





By Yinka Kolawole

About 90 percent of Nigeria’s total import-export trade activities were carried out through various Lagos ports and land border posts in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1’23), with the ports handling 97.13 percent exports and 81.5 percent imports.

Findings from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics for Q1’23 shows that the value of trade transacted through the various ports in Lagos in Q1’23 amounted to N10.83 trillion representing 89.9 percent of Nigeria’s total trade of N12.05 trillion within the period.

Further analysis of the data reveals that export trade valued at N6.3 trillion representing 97 percent of N6.49 trillion total exports passed through Lagos ports, while import trade amounting to N4.53 trillion representing 81.5 percent of N5.56 trillion total imports transited through the various ports in Lagos.

Disaggregating the trade data by Custom seaports and land ports in Q1’23, the export…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper