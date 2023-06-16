Passport Crisis: Immigration boss declares State of Emergency





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, has announced a state of emergency on Passport issues in the country.

Comptroller in charge of Media and Publicity, Tony Akuneme disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Mrs Adepoju made the declaration during her working visit to Lagos.

She emphasized the urgent need to address challenges faced by Nigerians in obtaining Passports and declared a comprehensive plan of action to tackle these issues effectively.

Part of the statement reads; “The Ag. CGI’s visit to Lagos encompassed significant events that underscored the gravity of the Passport crisis.

“She inaugurated a state-of-the-art Visa on Arrival Lounge at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, demonstrating her commitment to improving the overall travel experience for visitors entering Nigeria. Following this, she paid an unscheduled visit to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper