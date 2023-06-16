Senate Leadership: There’s a gang up against me, but I believe in destiny, Yari alleges





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Governor of Zamfara State and Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari has alleged that he couldn’t coast to victory during the election for the Senate President position, because some powerful forces ganged up against him.

He said his defeat during the election for the leadership of the 10th Senate surprised him because prior to the election, he was quite hopeful of winning.

Yari however said he has conceded defeat and will cooperate with the new leadership.

According to him, ” election in the National Assembly is not one to be bogged by controversies on whether it was rigged or not. We are 109 and everyone has his opinion and what was in his mind to do, and they’ve decided.”

Senator Yari told the BBC Hausa in an interview on Friday, that he wouldn’t have even contested for the position ab initio, if he wasn’t sure of winning.

He claimed that during a head count of those who had supported him, they arrived at a number that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper