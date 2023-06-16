Subsidy removal: FG provides solar alternative power to Nigerians





Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad,

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, on Friday, said the Federal Government is providing solar energy alternatives to Nigerians in a bid to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on businesses and households.

Ahmad who was speaking after the inspection of REA’s Energizing Economies Intitiative (EEI) project in Ayegbaju International Martket, Osogbo, said the Federal Government, through REA, is setting up alternative solar energy system to cater for electricity undeserved Nigerians.

He also explained that the concept of the EEI project was to provide alternative and clean solar energy to Nigerians, so as to reduce or abolish the use of carbon monoxide petrol-powered generators.

“We came to our Zonal office in Osun and we decided to do a short inspection of the Energizing Economies Intitiative (EEI) that we have in Ayegbaju International Market, Osogbo.

“We…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper