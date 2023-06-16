Tinubu ‘ll be best President Nigeria ever had – Matawalle





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle believes that President Bola Tinubu will be the best President Nigeria has ever had following his performance since he assumed office.

Matawalle said this on Friday when he met with the President as the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Matawalle, who said it was a son-to-father visit, said that the President has started convincing the world that he has what it takes to lead the country right.

He said, “So far, so good, you’ve seen how the President has started, this not a new thing to him, he’s a good administrator, with good policies. He’s going to fulfil all his campaign promises.

“By seeing the start off of his administration, many have started believing that he’s going to Nigeria will become the best country in the region. We believe that Asiwaju will be the best President that Nigeria has ever had.”

