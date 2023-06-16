Tinubu policy advisory council recommends Customs, NIMASA, FIRS merger





President Bola Tinubu Policy Advisory Council has recommended that the Nigerian Customs Service, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA and the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS be merged.

This recommendation was contained in the report submitted by the advisory council on Friday.

The council proposed the merger in order to enable an efficient collection of all direct and indirect taxes, as well as levies on behalf of the Federal Government.

According to submissions made by the National Economy Sub-Committee, the policy will be aided by the passage of an Emergency Economic Reform Bill which will grant the President special powers to drive the economic reform agenda and support the delivery of sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The council further outlined the removal of fuel subsidy, sale or concession of select government assets, transition to a transparent and unified foreign exchange rate system, deepening tax collection and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper