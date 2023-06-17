Akpabio to Mba: FG eager to partner Enugu





The Federal Government is ready and eager to partner with Enugu State towards the economic prosperity of the nation and the protection of lives and property.

The overture was made by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who led a Federal Government delegation to the funeral of Lady Jane Nnamani, wife of the former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, on Friday.

Speaking when he led the delegation that comprised the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Special Adviser to the President on Security, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, among a host of other lawmakers, federal functionaries, and party leaders, on a courtesy visit to Governor Peter Mbah at the Government House, Enugu, Akpabio stressed that election was over and it was time for governance, which called for cooperation across party lines.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper