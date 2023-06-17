Emefiele: DSS warns against campaign of calumny 





..Says vested interests planning street protests in Abuja, Lagos

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services warned on Saturday night it would not tolerate a campaign of calumny by vested interests over the suspension and detention of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The secret agency claimed that it had already identified persons and groups planning to stage campaigns of calumny against it and the Government over the suspension and investigation of Mr Godwin Emefiele.

It alleged that such groups intend to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos in the coming week with placards depicting the Service and Government in bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele.

in the statement signed by the DSS Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the agency said that it was also aware of what it called a cheap propaganda aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing the onerous responsibilities assigned to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper