Emulate Abaribe’s courage, APGA tells S’East NASS members





By Steve Oko

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has urged South East National Assembly members to emulate the courage of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe in defending the cause of the zone.

National Vice Chairman of APGA, South East zone, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere who threw the challenge in a release, said that the absence of patriotic and vocal lawmakers ready to stick out their necks for the people was part of the reasons “South East is being marginalized” in the scheme of things.

APGA felicitated the former Minority Senate Leader and Senator representing Abia South over his successful inauguration into the 10th Senate.

The party described Senator Abaribe as seasoned, courageous and vocal lawmaker who has distinguished himself as a true voice and defender of the masses.

It noted that “Senator Abaribe had not only firmly stood for and with the good people of his Abia South constituency, but boldly defended the Igbo cause even at the risk of his political…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper