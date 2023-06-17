Frank Mba, Ciroma promoted to DIG





•36 others promoted to AIG, CP

By Evelyn Usman

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of AIGs Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma as Deputy Inspectors General of Police. The Commission also approved the promotion of 14 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

The statement said DIG Mba would represent the South East zone and replace retired DIG John Amadi who before his retirement represented the zone, while DIG Ciroma would replace DIG Ali Janga who retired from Service and had represented the North East geo-political zone in the Police Management team.

Consequently, DIG Ciroma, being the most senior Officer from the North East geo-political zone, will represent the zone.

Ani in the statement said: "These decisions were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper