Kalabari kingdom announces transition of monarch





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A prince of the Kalabari kingdom, Tonye T.J.T Princewill has formally announced the death of the Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of the Kalabari Kingdom, Prof. T.J.T Princewill, Amachree the XI.

Although the king was said to have joined his ancestors for quite some time, it was gathered that certain rites had to be undertaken before any official announcement.

Princewill in a statement on Saturday on behalf of the family, said; “It is with a very heavy heart that I am formally announcing the departure of my father, our King and His Serene Majesty, King Prof. T.J.T Princewill, Amachree the XI and Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom. He was not just my father, he was also my best friend.

“Earlier today, the Buguma Council of Chiefs and the Kalabari Council of Chiefs were formally briefed, all in accordance with Kalabari tradition, thereby opening the door to our now officially informing the world, as the cart can not be put before the horse.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper