Presidency: Jonathan reveals how Kaunda accurately predicted his political future





Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has revealed, for the first time, how the late first President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda and foremost Pan-Africanist gave accurate prophecy on his political progression by predicting 17 years ago that he would become President, at a time nobody thought that such prospect was possible.

Jonathan stated this in Pretoria South Africa on Saturday in his keynote speech at the Second Kenneth Kaunda Public Lecture organised by the Kenneth Kaunda Children of Africa Foundation. Dr Jonathan also charged African leaders to aspire to live up to the ideals of Kaunda who he said was a leading voice in Africa’s quest for freedom and unity, adding that the quality of leadership on the continent needed to be improved to ensure that the efforts of founding fathers like Kaunda towards Africa’s freedom, peace and development were not in vain.

He further urged African nations to forge functional partnerships and work towards the successful implementation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper