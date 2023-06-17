Tinubu congratulates new NGE President, Eze Anaba





—Wishes him the most fulfilling, productive tenure

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the new President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, and Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba on his victory at the guild’s election.

President Tinubu in a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake wished Anaba and other newly elected officials of the guild a most fulfilling and productive tenure in office.

He commended the peaceful conduct of the election and the sportsman spirit displayed by Mr Anaba’s opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi, who has since conceded defeat and congratulated the winner.

Recall that at the Biennial Convention of the NGE held in Owerri, the Imo state capital, Mr. Anaba of Vanguard Newspapers scored 250 votes to defeat Adebiyi, a former Editor with the ThisDay Newspapers, who scored 81 votes.

Congratulating Anaba, President Tinubu in a statement on Saturday night…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper