WEAAD: It’s time to promote dialogue, education around the elderly — CGE Africa





By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The abuse of older people, also known as elder abuse, is a single or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust, which causes harm or distress to an older person.

This type of violence constitutes a violation of human rights and includes physical, sexual, psychological and emotional abuse; financial and material abuse; abandonment; neglect; and serious loss of dignity and respect.

This was the essence of the courtesy visit organized by the Centre for Gender Economics in Africa, CGE Africa to Ireti Resource Centre in commemoration of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) which takes place every June 15.

The Visit was aimed at promoting dialogue and education on the issue of elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation, to learn more about the centre as well as explore collaboration opportunities.

Speaking on the incidences encountered through Women’s Voice Leadership, WVL…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper